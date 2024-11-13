Eni's Renewable Business Receives New Investment From EIP

Eni S.p.A ( E Quick Quote E - Free Report) , a global integrated energy company, is set to receive a new chunk of investment for its renewable energy business, Plenitude. The Swiss asset management firm Energy Infrastructure Partners (“EIP”) will increase its stake in Plenitude from 7.6% to 10%. The deal values Eni’s renewable energy and retail business unit, Plenitude,at more than 10 billion euros, including debt.
Eni has stated that EIP will purchase new shares issued by the company for approximately 209 million euros. E has adopted a new “satellite” strategy, wherein it will set up separate business units that are capable of drawing investor attention. The new investments will be utilized to grow the businesses further. The deal with EIP aligns with Eni’s satellite strategy.
E believes that this strategy is an ideal path toward energy transition. Eni plans to build low and zero-carbon businesses that can capture the attention of leading investors and grow organically to become sustainable on their own. Eni has also implemented this strategy on a previous deal involving KKR, a U.S.-based investment firm, that purchased a 25% stake in Enilive, its biofuel business unit. Furthermore, Eni is reportedly talking to several potential investors and seeking partners for its carbon capture and storage business.
EIP mentioned that increasing its stake in Plenitude underscores its confidence in the business.
E’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, E carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the
energy sector are Archrock Inc. ( AROC Quick Quote AROC - Free Report) , Smart Sand, Inc. ( SND Quick Quote SND - Free Report) and FuelCell Energy ( FCEL Quick Quote FCEL - Free Report) . Archrock and Smart Sand presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while FuelCell Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. Smart Sand, Inc. is a low-cost producer of high-quality Northern White frac sand, an ideal proppant for hydraulic fracturing and various industrial applications. The company provides proppant and other logistics services for several companies in the oil and gas industry. With sustained demand in the oil and gas market, the company is expected to see growing demand for its services, supporting a positive outlook. FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company offering low-carbon energy solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company designs fuel cells that generate electricity through an electrochemical process that combines fuel with air, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. As such, FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.
Image: Bigstock
Eni's Renewable Business Receives New Investment From EIP
Eni S.p.A (E - Free Report) , a global integrated energy company, is set to receive a new chunk of investment for its renewable energy business, Plenitude. The Swiss asset management firm Energy Infrastructure Partners (“EIP”) will increase its stake in Plenitude from 7.6% to 10%. The deal values Eni’s renewable energy and retail business unit, Plenitude,at more than 10 billion euros, including debt.
Eni has stated that EIP will purchase new shares issued by the company for approximately 209 million euros. E has adopted a new “satellite” strategy, wherein it will set up separate business units that are capable of drawing investor attention. The new investments will be utilized to grow the businesses further. The deal with EIP aligns with Eni’s satellite strategy.
E believes that this strategy is an ideal path toward energy transition. Eni plans to build low and zero-carbon businesses that can capture the attention of leading investors and grow organically to become sustainable on their own. Eni has also implemented this strategy on a previous deal involving KKR, a U.S.-based investment firm, that purchased a 25% stake in Enilive, its biofuel business unit. Furthermore, Eni is reportedly talking to several potential investors and seeking partners for its carbon capture and storage business.
EIP mentioned that increasing its stake in Plenitude underscores its confidence in the business.
E’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, E carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Archrock Inc. (AROC - Free Report) , Smart Sand, Inc. (SND - Free Report) and FuelCell Energy (FCEL - Free Report) . Archrock and Smart Sand presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while FuelCell Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.
Smart Sand, Inc. is a low-cost producer of high-quality Northern White frac sand, an ideal proppant for hydraulic fracturing and various industrial applications. The company provides proppant and other logistics services for several companies in the oil and gas industry. With sustained demand in the oil and gas market, the company is expected to see growing demand for its services, supporting a positive outlook.
FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company offering low-carbon energy solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company designs fuel cells that generate electricity through an electrochemical process that combines fuel with air, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. As such, FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.