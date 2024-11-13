Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Spotify (SPOT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Spotify (SPOT - Free Report) reported $4.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20%. EPS of $1.59 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37 billion, representing a surprise of +0.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spotify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 640 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 639.15 million.
  • Ad-Supported MAUs: 402 million versus 402.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Premium Subscribers: 252 million versus 250.97 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Spotify here>>>

Shares of Spotify have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Spotify Technology (SPOT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise