Compared to Estimates, EverCommerce (EVCM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, EverCommerce (EVCM - Free Report) reported revenue of $176.26 million, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.06 million, representing a surprise of +1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -400.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EverCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees: $137.57 million compared to the $134.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $4.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.7%.
  • Revenues- Marketing technology solutions: $34.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $35.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.
Shares of EverCommerce have returned +18.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

