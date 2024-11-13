Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Legacy Housing (LEGH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Legacy Housing (LEGH - Free Report) reported $44.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.4%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.14 million, representing a surprise of -13.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Legacy Housing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Consumer, MHP and dealer loans interest: $10.33 million compared to the $10.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Other: $3.77 million versus $1.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change.
  • Net revenue- Product sales: $30.17 million versus $39.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.5% change.
Shares of Legacy Housing have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

