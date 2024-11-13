Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Chegg (CHGG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Chegg (CHGG - Free Report) reported $136.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.78 million, representing a surprise of +2.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chegg performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Chegg Services subscribers: 3.83 million versus 4.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Skills and Other: $16.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.
  • Revenue- Subscription Services: $119.80 million compared to the $117.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.4% year over year.
Shares of Chegg have returned +24% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

