Company News for Nov 13, 2024

  • The Mosaic Co.’s ((MOS - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 7.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.34, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.
  • Shares of Repligen Corp. ((RGEN - Free Report) ) surged 6.5% after the company posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.
  • Sea Ltd.’s ((SE - Free Report) ) shares climbed 10.5% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $4,269.56 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,121.46 million. 
  • Shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. ((FOUR - Free Report) )) tanked 5.5% after posting third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.04, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.

