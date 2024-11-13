We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Symbiotic Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov. 18, after market close.
The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and missed on two occasions, delivering an average earnings surprise of 165%.
Symbiotic’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYM’s revenues is pegged at $471.6 million, indicating a 20.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.
The top line is expected to have benefited from steady progress across the company’s 39 systems in the process of deployment. The completed three systems and five new systems in deployment, which makes a total of 21 fully operational systems, are estimated to have aided the top line as well. The deployment of the first Symbiotic system for Greenbox is anticipated to have fueled revenues .
On the other hand, the gross margin is expected to have declined in the fiscal fourth quarter due to scheduled growth and higher labor costs.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 3 cents, indicating a more than 100% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Prudent expense management is likely to have driven the bottom line.
What Our Model Says About SYM
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SYM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Symbiotic has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Earnings Snapshot of SYM’s Peers
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter results.
OMC’s earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and rose 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $3.9 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 2.3% and grew 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2024 results.
Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.4 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% and increased 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.2% and grew 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.