HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, HudBay Minerals (HBM - Free Report) reported revenue of $485.77 million, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $467.62 million, representing a surprise of +3.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +160.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Tons Produced - Copper - Manitoba: 3,398 Ton compared to the 2,654.43 Ton average estimate based on 13 analysts.
- Tons Produced - Zinc - Manitoba: 8,069 Ton compared to the 7,732.65 Ton average estimate based on 13 analysts.
- Ounces Produces - Gold-Manitoba: 62,468 Oz compared to the 47,181.62 Oz average estimate based on 13 analysts.
- Ounces Produces - Silver-British Columbia: 55,963 Oz versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 89,248.26 Oz.
- Tons Produced - Copper - British Columbia: 6,736 Ton compared to the 8,394.13 Ton average estimate based on 13 analysts.
- Ounces Produces - Silver-Manitoba: 281,397 Oz versus 219,848.7 Oz estimated by 13 analysts on average.
- Revenue from contracts- Copper: $261.30 million versus $318.46 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change.
- Revenue from contracts- Zinc: $24.20 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $21.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36%.
- Revenue from contracts- Gold: $176.40 million versus $140.40 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.4% change.
- Revenue from contracts- Silver: $12.70 million compared to the $20.93 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.
- Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum: $16.80 million versus $14.56 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change.
- Revenue from contracts: $491.40 million versus $531.80 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.