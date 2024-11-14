We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top ETF Winners from the Trump Trade
Trump’s major victory in the presidential election has sparked impressive rallies in U.S. stocks and other risk assets. The so-called "Trump trade" has boosted Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , the U.S. dollar, and small-cap stocks in particular.
Investors appreciate clarity and certainty, which is why stocks tend to rise after elections. They also hope that lower taxes and reduced regulation will benefit the economy.
Many investors have poured into areas of the market they believe will gain the most from the Trump trade. Many leveraged ETFs have garnered a lot of interest as traders seek to amplify their bets.
Bitcoin has risen over 30% since the election, as Trump has promised to make the U.S. “the crypto capital of the world," ease regulatory burdens, and establish a reserve to hold the nation’s Bitcoin supply.
Assets in the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT - Free Report) have surged to over $41 billion. Leveraged single-stock ETFs for crypto-related stocks like MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) and Coinbase (COIN - Free Report) have also seen heavy trading and significant inflows.
Tesla has surged more than 40%, adding over $300 billion to its market value amid speculation that CEO Elon Musk could have influence in the new administration. Furthermore, this relationship might facilitate the automaker’s ambitions for greater autonomy.
Trump’s proposed tariffs and a stronger dollar could aid small-cap stocks, which have been underperforming. Additionally, a stronger economy and lower tax rates could stimulate consumer spending, further benefiting domestically focused companies.
However, some of these trades may be overextended. Investors should also remember that long-term stock market returns are mainly driven by economic conditions and earnings growth. Currently, the U.S. economy remains strong, with inflation nearing the Fed’s target and earnings continuing to grow.
