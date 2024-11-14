Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nu (NU) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) reported $2.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 37.7%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 billion, representing a surprise of -2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nu performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active customers: 91.7 million compared to the 90.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Fee and commission income: $469.38 million versus $492.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments: $2.47 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nu here>>>

Shares of Nu have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise