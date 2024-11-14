Back to top

Xencor (XNCR)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

From a technical perspective, Xencor, Inc. (XNCR - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. XNCR's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of XNCR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 9.7%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that XNCR could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account XNCR's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 6 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for XNCR

Investors should think about putting XNCR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


