Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Nice (NICE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Nice (NICE - Free Report) reported revenue of $689.96 million, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.88, compared to $2.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $682.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.68, the EPS surprise was +7.46%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nice performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Business Model- Cloud: $500.11 million compared to the $506.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year.
  • Revenue by Business Model- Services: $149.86 million versus $148.66 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
  • Revenue by Business Model- Product: $39.99 million versus $27.48 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nice here>>>

Shares of Nice have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nice (NICE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise