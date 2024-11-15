We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Immersion (IMMR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) standing at $8.54, reflecting a +0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.64%.
Shares of the touch-based technology company witnessed a loss of 0.82% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Immersion in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.13 million, showing a 6.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $116.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +88.46% and +244.35%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Immersion. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Immersion presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Immersion has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.32 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.66.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.