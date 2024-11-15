We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Kinder Morgan Stock Now
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) is a well-known name in the midstream energy space. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings for 2024 and 2025 is pegged at $1.18 and $1.21 per share, respectively, unchanged over the past seven days.
What’s Favoring KMI?
Kinder Morgan operates an extensive network of pipelines spanning 79,000 miles, transporting natural gas, gasoline, crude oil and carbon dioxide. The company also owns 139 terminals that store a variety of products, including renewable fuels, petroleum products, chemicals and vegetable oils.
Being a leading midstream service provider, Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and storage assets are secured under long-term take-or-pay contracts. These contracts ensure that shippers pay for the capacity reserved, whether they utilize it or not, which provides a steady stream of revenues. This structure allows Kinder Morgan to generate stable earnings insulated from fluctuations in the volume of natural gas transported, offering significant stability to its bottom line.
The demand for natural gas in the United States is anticipated to grow, backed by several important factors. As the nation shifts toward cleaner energy, natural gas is being increasingly utilized as a transitional fuel, given its cleaner-burning properties compared to coal and oil, which result in lower carbon emissions. Moreover, the rise in industrial activity and the growing demand for electricity, particularly from gas-powered plants, fuel this demand. Additionally, the expansion of natural gas exports as liquefied natural gas to satisfy global energy needs boosts domestic demand.
As a leading transporter of natural gas, Kinder Morgan, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for natural gas, which enhances its earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy)stocks here.
Risks to Kinder Morgan Business
However, there has been a slowdown in drilling activities, as upstream players mainly focus on stockholder returns rather than boosting output. This could affect demand for midstream assets. Other midstream players that might also be affected include The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB - Free Report) , Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD - Free Report) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB - Free Report) .
Having ownership and operating interests in pipeline networks spanning 33,000 miles, The Williams Companies transports natural gas from the prolific basins in the United States to the end market.
Enterprise Products, a top-tier North American midstream service provider, boasts a vast and diversified asset portfolio. This includes more than 50,000 miles of pipelines and a storage capacity of 300 million barrels.
Enbridge is also a midstream energy player in North America, operating an extensive crude oil and liquids transportation network spanning 18,085 miles — the world's longest and most complex system.