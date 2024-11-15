We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
4 Sector ETFs to Win Despite Tame October Inflation Data
The consumer price index of the United States increased 0.2% for the fourth straight month in October, in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters. In the 12 months through October, the CPI advanced 2.6%, also matching forecasts, after rising 2.4% in September.
Barring the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.3% in October, rising by the same margin for the third consecutive month. In the 12 months through October, the so-called core CPI gained 3.3%, which followed a similar advance in September.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few sector ETFs that may gain in the near term.
Sector ETFs to Gain
Real Estate – Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE - Free Report)
Weighted shelter makes up 32.77% of CPI, of which 7.8% is rent, and 23.68% is private housing, per data from MacroMicro. The shelter index jumped 0.4% in October, following a 0.2% uptick in September. Shelter costs gained 4.9% year over year.
The underlying Real Estate Select Sector Index includes securities of companies from the following industries real estate management and development and REITs, excluding mortgage REITs. The fund yields 3.19% annually and charges 9 bps in fees.
Transportation Services – iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT - Free Report)
The transportation services price index jumped 8.2% year over year and 0.4% sequentially. The index for airline fares rose 3.2% sequentially, following the same increment in September.
The underlying S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index (USD) measures the performance of companies from the Industrial Transportation, Airline and General Industrial Services industries of the U.S. equity market. Air Freight & Logistics take about 18.72% of the weight of the fund. The ETF IYT charges 39 bps in fees.
Restaurants – AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ - Free Report)
The food away from home index rose 0.2% in October after rising 0.3% in September. The index for full-service meals also rose 0.2% sequentially as did the index for limited-service meals. The index for food away from home increased 3.8% over the last year.
This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenues from the restaurant business.
Medical Care Services – Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV - Free Report)
The medical care services index rose 3.8% year over year and 0.4% sequentially. The underlying Health Care Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: pharmaceuticals; health care providers & services; health care equipment & supplies; biotechnology; life sciences tools & services; and health care technology. The ETF charges 9 bps in fees.