See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
T. Rowe Price Instl LgeCap Core Gr (TPLGX) - free report >>
Victory Diversified Stk A (SRVEX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
T. Rowe Price Instl LgeCap Core Gr (TPLGX) - free report >>
Victory Diversified Stk A (SRVEX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Nuveen NWQ Small/Mid Cap Value Fund I(NSMRX - Free Report) : 1.06% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. NSMRX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. NSMRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.62%.
T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Core(TPLGX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. TPLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 15.06%, expense ratio of 0.56% and management fee of 0.55%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Victory Diversified Stock A(SRVEX - Free Report) : 1.07% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. SRVEX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.23% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.