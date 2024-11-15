We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CleanSpark (CLSK) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw CleanSpark (CLSK - Free Report) ending at $14.03, denoting a +0.36% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.32% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.24%.
The company's stock has climbed by 19.28% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55%.
The upcoming earnings release of CleanSpark will be of great interest to investors.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CleanSpark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 312.5% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CleanSpark currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.