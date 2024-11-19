We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q3 Potential of Ross Stores (ROST): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. Revenues are expected to be $5.15 billion, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ross Stores metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' stands at 2.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store count at end of period' reaching 2,196. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,112 in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores opened' will likely reach 47. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43 in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Ross Stores have returned -6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Currently, ROST carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>