Berry Global (BERY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Berry Global (BERY - Free Report) reported $3.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $2.27 for the same period compares to $2.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion, representing a surprise of +0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berry Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Health, Hygiene & Specialties: $642 million compared to the $641.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Flexibles: $687 million versus $683.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- North America: $840 million compared to the $818.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- International: $999 million versus $995.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.
  • Operating EBITDA- Health, Hygiene & Specialties: $79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $88.81 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- North America: $171 million versus $172.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- International: $186 million compared to the $184.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Flexibles: $110 million compared to the $126.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Berry Global have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

