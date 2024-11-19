Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Energizer (ENR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Energizer Holdings (ENR - Free Report) reported $805.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $809.32 million, representing a surprise of -0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Energizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by products- Batteries & Lights: $651.60 million compared to the $653.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales by products- Auto Care: $154.10 million compared to the $155.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- Auto Care: $20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.69 million.
  • Segment Profit- Batteries & Lights: $179.50 million compared to the $180.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Energizer here>>>

Shares of Energizer have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise