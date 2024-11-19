Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL - Free Report) reported $94.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $98.09 million, representing a surprise of -3.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oaktree Specialty Lending performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total fee income: $3.90 million compared to the $1.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total dividend income: $1.14 million compared to the $1.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • PIK interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $5.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.87 million.
  • Total interest income: $83.63 million compared to the $89.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

