Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Weibo (WB) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) reported revenue of $464.48 million, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $435.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +15.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Weibo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily active users (DAUs): 257 million versus 257.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 587 million compared to the 593.9 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenues- Value-added service: $65.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.
  • Net revenues- Advertising and marketing: $398.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $377.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
Shares of Weibo have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

