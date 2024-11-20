We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blue Bird (BLBD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Blue Bird (BLBD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $37.66, indicating a +0.21% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.04%.
Shares of the school bus maker have depreciated by 15.27% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 25.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.62%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blue Bird in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $335 million, showing a 10.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Blue Bird currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blue Bird has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.16 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.09.
It is also worth noting that BLBD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.89.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
