BlackBerry (BB) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) standing at $2.35, reflecting a -1.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.04%.
Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company have depreciated by 7.36% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.62%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 19, 2024. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 300%.
BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $603 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -140% and -29.31%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, BlackBerry holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.