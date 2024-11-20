Back to top

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Dolby Laboratories (DLB - Free Report) reported revenue of $304.81 million, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305.82 million, representing a surprise of -0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dolby Laboratories performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Products and services: $22.10 million versus $25.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.9% change.
  • Revenue- Licensing: $282.71 million compared to the $280.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
  • Gross Margin- Licensing: $263.94 million compared to the $265.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross margin- Products and services: $6.87 million versus $3.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Dolby Laboratories have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

