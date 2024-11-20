We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MLP ETF (AMZA) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 28.6% from its 52-week low price of $34.18/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
AMZA in Focus
The InfraCap MLP ETF seeks total return primarily through investments in equity securities of publicly-traded master limited partnerships and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships. The product charges 218 bps in annual fees (See: All MLP ETFs).
Why the Move?
The recent surge in oil prices has put the master limited partnership (MLP) corner of the global energy market in the spotlight. MLPs often provide their investors with profitable cash payments, making them an attractive option for income-oriented investors. Besides offering attractive yields and the possibility of capital appreciation, MLPs also exhibit reduced volatility in an investment portfolio.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, AMZA has a High risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 22.07, which gives cues of a further rally.