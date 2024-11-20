Back to top

Globale Online (GLBE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) reported revenue of $175.97 million, up 31.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.13, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $168.6 million, representing a surprise of +4.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Globale Online performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Value: 1.13 billion versus 1.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services: $93.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $86.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.2%.
  • Revenue by Category- Service fees: $82.56 million compared to the $82.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.2% year over year.
Shares of Globale Online have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

