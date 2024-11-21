Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Maximus (MMS) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Maximus (MMS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.32 billion, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was -0.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Maximus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Federal Services: $675.12 million compared to the $661 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- U.S. Services: $463.56 million versus $473.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.
  • Revenue- Outside the U.S: $177.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $158.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
Shares of Maximus have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

