Gap (GAP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Gap (GAP - Free Report) reported $3.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.8 billion, representing a surprise of +0.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 1% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change: 3% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total: 433 compared to the 433 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America: 1,255 compared to the 1,252 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores: 2,544 compared to the 2,543 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Banana Republic - YoY change: -1% versus 0.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Square Footage - Banana Republic North America: 3.3 Msq ft versus 3.26 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total: 586 compared to the 584 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Square Footage - Total: 30.4 Msq ft compared to the 30.08 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Gap Global- Total: $899 million compared to the $887.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total: $469 million compared to the $455.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total: $2.15 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gap here>>>

Shares of Gap have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

