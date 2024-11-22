Back to top

Ross Stores (ROST) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2024, Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.07 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.48, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.15 billion, representing a surprise of -1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ross Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.
  • Store count at end of period: 2,192 versus 2,197 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores opened: 44 versus 47 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ross Stores have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

