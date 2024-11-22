Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) is a specialty manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG - Free Report) is an equipment dealership company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 64.4% downward over the last 60 days.

