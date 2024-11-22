We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
NOV's Quick Connector Streamlines Lifting for Offshore Industry
NOV Inc. (NOV - Free Report) recently introduced an advanced tool, Quick Connector, developed by its subsidiary, GustoMSC, that improves operational efficiency and safety during offshore lifting.
NOV’s Tool to Simplify the Offshore Operations
With the growth of the renewable energy sector, the offshore wind industry has expanded. The installation and maintenance of wind farms require innovative solutions for the precise and safe lifting of various components like turbine blades, towers and foundations. Therefore, NOV introduced the new tool to simplify the lifting process by providing a secure connection between the cranes and the lifting tools.
NOV’s Quick Connector: Why is it Important?
The Quick Connector, with its remote operation capability, will eliminate the need for on-deck personnel for tool changes, providing safety to the employees. Its innovative design will also eliminate the need for rigging and can offer a greater lifting height, which is essential for large-sized turbine components. The Quick Connector has an innovative design where pins and latches are directly integrated into the lower block. This innovative design ensures a reliable connection, minimizing operational risks.
NOV’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Houston, TX-based NOV is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and selling comprehensive systems, components, products and equipment used in oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. Currently, NOV has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR - Free Report) , Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS - Free Report) and Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP - Free Report) .While Mach currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Kosmos Energy and Targa Resources each carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Mach Natural Resources LP is an independent upstream oil and gas company that focuses on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNR’s 2024 earnings indicates 200% year-over-year growth.
Hamilton, Bermuda-based Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. KOS’ expected EPS (earnings per share) growth rate for the next five years is 17.50%, which compares favorably with the similar industry growth rate.
Houston, TX-based Targa Resources Corp. is a premier energy infrastructure company and a leading provider of integrated midstream services in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRGP’s 2024 earnings indicates 70.22% year-over-year growth.