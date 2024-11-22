Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ZBRA crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for ZBRA

ZBRA has rallied 8.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests ZBRA could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider ZBRA's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 5 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ZBRA for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today