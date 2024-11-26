We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AudioEye (AEYE) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
After reaching an important support level, AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. AEYE surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.
AEYE could be on the verge of another rally after moving 19.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider AEYE's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors should think about putting AEYE on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.