Woodward (WWD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Woodward (WWD - Free Report) reported revenue of $854.49 million, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $806.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +15.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Woodward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment external net sales- Industrial: $301.70 million versus $284.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.
  • Segment external net sales- Aerospace: $552.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $522.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%.
  • Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket: $59 million versus $64.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket: $174 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.
  • Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM: $194 million compared to the $192.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.
  • Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM: $126 million versus $98.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.9% change.
  • Segment earnings- Aerospace: $106 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.52 million.
  • Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial: $38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.98 million.
Shares of Woodward have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

