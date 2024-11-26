Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Abercrombie (ANF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended October 2024, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.21 billion, up 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.50, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion, representing a surprise of +2.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Abercrombie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 770 versus 775 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change: 21% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.3%.
  • Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change: 11% compared to the 12.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: 16% compared to the 10.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales- Hollister: $579.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $543.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.
  • Net sales- Abercrombie: $629.84 million compared to the $639.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Abercrombie here>>>

Shares of Abercrombie have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise