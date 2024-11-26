Back to top

Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Kohl's (KSS - Free Report) reported $3.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion, representing a surprise of -3.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kohl's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail): -9.3% versus -4.7% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1,178 versus 1,178 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales: $3.51 billion versus $3.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change.
  • Other revenue: $203 million compared to the $201.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
Shares of Kohl's have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

