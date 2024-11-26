Back to top

Analog Devices (ADI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2024, Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.44 billion, down 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $2.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 billion, representing a surprise of +1.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Analog Devices performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Consumer: $379.69 million versus $340.39 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.3% change.
  • Revenue- Communications: $275.57 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $270.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19%.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $716.96 million compared to the $661.70 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industrial: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.9% year over year.
Shares of Analog Devices have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

