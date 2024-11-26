We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Superior Group (SGC) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Superior Group (SGC - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. SGC recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.
A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.
SGC has rallied 12.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests SGC could be on the verge of another move higher.
Looking at SGC's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on SGC for more gains in the near future.