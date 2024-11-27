Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) is an automotive retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH - Free Report) is an environmental and industrial services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

