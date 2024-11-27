We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Okta (OKTA) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Okta (OKTA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting an increase of 29.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $649.42 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Okta metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription' to come in at $634.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Professional services and other' reaching $14.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO)' will reach $1.99 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Remaining performance obligations' stands at $3.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.07 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Customers' will likely reach 19,608. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18,800.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross margin- Subscription' should come in at 77.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 78%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'TTM Dollar Based Net Retention Rate' will reach 110.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 115%.
Shares of Okta have experienced a change of +4.1% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OKTA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>