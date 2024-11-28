We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gained Today
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.37, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.38% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Tilray Brands, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225.56 million, up 16.41% from the prior-year quarter.
TLRY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $911.24 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.58% and +15.5%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Tilray Brands, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 142, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.