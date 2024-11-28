We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Synopsys (SNPS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.63 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Synopsys metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Maintenance and service' to come in at $249.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.9% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total products revenue' will reach $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by segment- Design IP' of $537.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by segment- Design Automation' will likely reach $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Upfront products' to reach $475.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Time-based products' will reach $910.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Synopsys here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Synopsys have returned +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, SNPS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>