Trane Technologies Stock Rises 82% in a Year: Here's How
Trane Technologies plc’s (TT - Free Report) stock has had an impressive run over the past year. TT shares have appreciated 82%, outperforming the 73% rally of the industry and the 14.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
What’s Driving TT Stock?
TraneTechnologies focuses on improving its business operating system, innovation and investments. TT’s strengths include differentiated customer-driven solutions and energy-efficient product installation. Supportive policies and regulations, primarily in the United States and Europe, bolster these aspects.
The company reported better-than-expected earnings performance in the past four quarters, benefiting from a strong demand situation, especially in commercial HVAC globally, acquisitions, positive price realization, volume growth, and productivity. In the third quarter of 2024, TT’s revenues and adjusted EPS increased 12% and 13.3% yearly, respectively.
Commitment to shareholder returns makes TT reliable for investors to compound wealth over the long term. In 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company repurchased shares worth $669.3 million, $1.2 billion, $1.1 billion and $250 million, respectively. It paid $683.7 million, $620 million, $561.1 million and $507.3 million in dividends in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
TT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
