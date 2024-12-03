Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Trane Technologies Stock Rises 82% in a Year: Here's How

Trane Technologies plc’s (TT - Free Report) stock has had an impressive run over the past year. TT shares have appreciated 82%, outperforming the 73% rally of the industry and the 14.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

What’s Driving TT Stock?

TraneTechnologies focuses on improving its business operating system, innovation and investments. TT’s strengths include differentiated customer-driven solutions and energy-efficient product installation. Supportive policies and regulations, primarily in the United States and Europe, bolster these aspects.

Trane Technologies plc Price

The company reported better-than-expected earnings performance in the past four quarters, benefiting from a strong demand situation, especially in commercial HVAC globally, acquisitions, positive price realization, volume growth, and productivity. In the third quarter of 2024, TT’s revenues and adjusted EPS increased 12% and 13.3% yearly, respectively.

Commitment to shareholder returns makes TT reliable for investors to compound wealth over the long term. In 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company repurchased shares worth $669.3 million, $1.2 billion, $1.1 billion and $250 million, respectively. It paid $683.7 million, $620 million, $561.1 million and $507.3 million in dividends in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

TransUnion's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 1.22, higher than the preceding quarter's 1.17. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations.

