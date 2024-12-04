We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interactive Brokers Reports Y/Y Increase in November Client DARTs
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for November 2024. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs).
IBKR’s November Performance Breakdown
Total client DARTs in November were 3,306,000, which increased 74.2% from November 2023 and 17.1% from the last month.
On an annualized basis, the cleared average DARTs per customer account were 227 for November 2024. The metric increased 33.5% on a year-over-year basis and 13.5% from October 2024.
IBKR’s total customer accounts rose 28.9% year over year and 2% from the last month to 3.23 million. Net new accounts were 72,800, witnessing an increase of 73.3% year over year and 12% sequentially.
Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 117.3 million in November, up 34.2% year over year but down 3.9% sequentially. Future contracts increased marginally year over year to 17 million. Nonetheless, the metric declined 6.7% from October 2024.
At the end of November, client equity was $575.9 billion, which grew 42.4% year over year and 6.6% sequentially. IBKR recorded client credit balances of $118.8 billion, up 17.3% from November 2023 and 1% from the October 2024 level. The company's customer margin loan balance of $60.2 billion increased 42.7% from the year-ago month and 2.2% from the last month.
IBKR’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 48.9% compared with the industry’s 26.6% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, IBKR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Two other brokerage firms, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) , will come out with their monthly performances in the coming days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCHW’s 2024 earnings per share has increased marginally over the past month, while the metric has moved 1.5% upward for LPLA in the same period.
At present, SCHW & LPLA carry a Zacks Rank of 3 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.