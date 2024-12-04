We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Brian's Big Idea: Top 10 Stocks
In this video today Brian takes a look at the long-term approach. He is highlighted three stocks that are all in the tech space and each has done pretty well this year. The question is, should you make them part of your portfolio for next year?
First up is Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company sports a market capitalization of more than $1.1 trillion dollars and is constantly in the news. The production ramp up for the Cybertruck and down the road the robo-taxi are certainly events that will keep the company in the news.
Next up if Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This company is in the cyber security space and while we haven’t heard a lot about and recent hackings, we know it is just a matter of time. The hackers are not going to stop and that means the companies will always have a need for the services of this company.
Finally we look at Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) and of course it is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This company is benefiting from the big push to AI as they are in the data center space. AI needs a lot of data to be as accurate as possible so the need for larger and faster data centers is still a big topic in that realm.
Brian takes a quick look at those three stocks and then asks if they are going to be good stocks in 2025.
Most long term investors understand that patience is critical to success. With stocks seeing heavy volatility we are often put in a position of questioning whether or not to take the gain that is on the books or let it ride for more.
Investors that choose a good entry point usually don't need to worry about near term volatility. Many times they will look for a discernible bottom in a stock price to choose that entry point. The problem is that entry point isn't going to feel so good if the whole market is headed lower. That requires a lot of intestinal fortitude.
One option is to make a fresh start at the beginning of the year, and if you choose to do that we have just the service for you. Zacks Top 10 Stocks is a list curated by our Director of Research Sheraz Mian.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks is going to close out of the current positions at the end of the year and in the video Brian highlights the fact that the portfolio had an outstanding performance this year. Of the 10 stocks on the list, only 1 is down for the year and the loss is minimal at 7%. The winners from the list include 207% from Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM - Free Report) and Axon Enterprises (AXON - Free Report) which was good for 167%.
The new list will be coming out on January 2 around 11 AM EST so be sure to sign up for Zacks Top 10 Stocks.