New Strong Sell Stocks for December 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) is a specialty materials manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) is a natural resource company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

agilon health, inc. (AGL - Free Report) is a healthcare services provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.6% downward over the last 60 days.

