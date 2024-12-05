Back to top

Company News for Dec 4, 2024

  • Shares of Core & Main, Inc. ((CNM - Free Report) ) surged 15.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. 
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s ((CRDO - Free Report) ) shares soared 47.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. 
  • Shares of United States Steel Corporation ((X - Free Report) ) tumbled 8% after President-elect Donald Trump said that he would stop the company’s purchase by Japan’s Nippon Steel. 
  • Amazon.com, Inc.’s ((AMZN - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.3% after the tech giant announced a new slate of AI platforms at its annual AWS conference.

