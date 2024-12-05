We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Verisk Stock Rises 21% Year to Date: What You Should Know
Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK - Free Report) has had an impressive run year to date. The stock has gained 21%, outperforming the 17% rally of the industry it belongs to.
What’s Behind VRSK’s Rally
Verisk posted better-than-expected earnings performance in the past three quarters, driven by strong growth in underwriting & rating and claims.
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price
Verisk Analytics, Inc. price | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote
Verisk’s decision to transition its business model from transactions to subscriptions favors its recurring revenues.Since the market trends give a higher valuation to SaaS companies, there’s also a direct benefit from this model to shareholders in the long run. Furthermore, the introduction of Claims Coverage Identifier and Provider Scoring services can appeal to new customers and move existing customers to subscription-based solutions.
Acquisitions play a vital role in Verisk's growth strategy, as it consistently invests in global companies to enhance its data and analytics capabilities. The April 2023 acquisition of Krug expanded the company's claims and casualty services across Europe. The acquisition of Mavera in February 2023 helped the company to expand in the European region and supported continuous growth in the global insurance industry as a technology and analytics partner.
Verisk has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2023, Verisk paid $196.8 as dividends and repurchased shares worth $2.8 billion. In 2022, Verisk paid $195.2 as dividends and repurchased shares worth 1.7 billion. In 2021, the company paid $188.2 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $475 million. Steadily increasing shareholder returns boost share prices as investors increasingly look for returns in unstable or uncertain markets.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Verisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are AppLovin (APP - Free Report) and Parsons (PSN - Free Report) .
AppLovin flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average.
Parsons sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.6%.
PSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.5%, on average.