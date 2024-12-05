Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Synopsys (SNPS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2024, Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.64 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.40, compared to $3.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion, representing a surprise of +0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Synopsys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance and service: $280.67 million compared to the $249.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total products revenue: $1.36 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
  • Revenue by segment- Design IP: $517.80 million versus $537.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
  • Revenue by segment- Design Automation: $1.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.
  • Revenue- Upfront products: $520.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $475.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.
  • Revenue- Time-based products: $834.38 million versus $910.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.
Shares of Synopsys have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

